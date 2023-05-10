A new school will be opened in Lviv — it will be printed on a 3D printer

In Lviv, the premises of an elementary school are being built with the help of a 3D printer — such a project will be realized for the first time in Ukraine. Construction will be completed in June this year.

This was announced by the Team4UA company.

There they assure that the school in Lviv will become the largest building in the world built thanks to the use of a 3D printer. It is planned to open for students already next year.

Construction of the elementary school building began in November 2022, when the foundation was laid, but construction was put on hold due to massive shelling and power outages. By June, the team is ready to erect the walls and roof.

The project envisages a one-story school with classrooms, a teacherʼs room, bathrooms and an inclusive space.