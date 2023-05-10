Poland summoned the Russian ambassador over the dangerous interception of their plane over the Black Sea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Poland summoned the Russian ambassador Serhiy Andreyev over the incident over the Black Sea, when a Russian fighter jet dangerously intercepted a plane of Polish border guards.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lukasz Jasina.
He said that during the meeting, the Russian diplomat was handed a note of protest in connection with this incident.
"We strongly condemn the provocative and aggressive behavior of the Russian side, which is a serious international incident," Jasina noted.
- The Frontex mission over the Black Sea temporarily stopped patrol flights due to an incident with a Russian fighter jet. He carried out a dangerous interception of an L410 plane of Polish border guards in the sky near Romania.
- On Friday, May 5, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet intercepted a Polish plane that was performing a scheduled mission over the Black Sea. The Russians carried out dangerous maneuvers — "three approaches with a Polish plane without a safe separation." This led to the turbulence of the Polish plane — it began to lose altitude. But the Poles were still able to stabilize the plane and return to the airfield. At the same time, during these interceptions, NATO combat aircraft were alerted.