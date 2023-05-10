Poland summoned the Russian ambassador over the dangerous interception of their plane over the Black Sea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Poland summoned the Russian ambassador Serhiy Andreyev over the incident over the Black Sea, when a Russian fighter jet dangerously intercepted a plane of Polish border guards.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lukasz Jasina.

He said that during the meeting, the Russian diplomat was handed a note of protest in connection with this incident.

"We strongly condemn the provocative and aggressive behavior of the Russian side, which is a serious international incident," Jasina noted.