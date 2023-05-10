The Crimean deputy was sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason

The MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea of the 6th convocation, who sided with the Russians, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason. This was reported by the prosecutorʼs office of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

According to "Babel" sources in the prosecutorʼs office, it is about Vitalii Germanovych Nakhlupin.

Prosecutors proved in court that in 2014 Nakhlupin, together with other members of the Crimean parliament, voted for a number of illegal resolutions to legitimize Russiaʼs occupation of the peninsula.

In particular, he voted for the decision on the "all-Crimea referendum" and for the resolution "On the declaration of independence of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol", which provided for the "inclusion of Crimea into the Russian Federation".

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine terminated the powers of Crimean deputies, but they also voted for the adoption of the resolution on "Independence of Crimea" and "Succession of the Republic of Crimea".