Russia attacks Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and the road to Kostiantynivka. What is the situation at the front?

The Russian occupiers continue their assault on Bakhmut and the offensive on Chasiv Yar, trying to cut off the road to Kostiantynivka.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military declares that the fiercest battles are taking place for Bakhmut and Maryinka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 42 enemy attacks over the past day in Donbas.

In the area of Kreminna, the Russians advanced in the direction of Bilohorivka, without success.

The occupiers also attacked in the direction of Ivanivske (the road to Kostyantynivka) and Chasiv Yar.

Near Donetsk, the enemy attacked Avdiivka and Pervomaiske — without success. Ukrainian soldiers also repelled numerous attacks in the Maryinka area.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and equipment.

Rockets and gunners struck three areas of concentration of manpower, two ammunition depots and three more important objects.