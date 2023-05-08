Freight cars derailed in Hungary — Ukrainian passenger trains are also delayed

Due to an accident on the Hungarian Railways, the non-stop trains from Vienna to Kyiv, which departed on May 7, are delayed by six hours.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Upon arrival at the Chop station, the wagons will be included in train No. 82 Uzhhorod — Kyiv and will arrive in the capital on May 9 instead of May 8 at 7:30 p.m. as part of train No. 750.

The delay will also affect return trains to Vienna.