The Russians again bombarded Bakhmut with phosphorous ammunition. How was the day at the frontline

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Russian occupiers continue to advance and do not stop trying to completely capture the city. Heavy battles for Bakhmut and Maryinka also continue.

The Russians fired at Bakhmut with self-igniting and phosphorous ammunition prohibited by the Geneva Convention, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Losses of the enemy reached 540 personnel over the past day.

The occupiers concentrated on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. During the day, they tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Khromove, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Kurdyumivka and New York.

Zaliznyanske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Leonidivka of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Maryinka direction, units of the defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove, and Pobyeda in Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

During the day, the enemy launched an unsuccessful offensive in the direction of Spirne in the Lyman direction. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), as well as Torske and Spirne (Donetsk region). Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Nevske (Luhansk region) and Bilohorivka and Spirne (Donetsk region) were hit by artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the Avdiivka and Pervomaiske districts last night, without success. Keramik, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netaylove, Karlivka, and Hostre settlements in Donetsk region were shelled.

There was no offensive in the Shakhtarsk and Kupyansk directions, and the Russians continue to defend themselves in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.