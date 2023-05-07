Ground Forces Commander Sirsky: Russia is regrouping to capture Bakhmut by May 9

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky reports that the Russians in Bakhmut have increased their shelling and are regrouping. They want to capture the city by May 9.

This is stated in his Telegram channel.

"The Russians increased the intensity of shelling with heavy weapons, began to use more advanced equipment and are regrouping troops. This shows that the enemy is not going to change its plans and is doing everything possible to take Bakhmut under control and continue offensive actions," Syrskyi explained.

According to him, the Russians still hope to capture Bakhmut by May 9, but Ukrainian troops are thwarting these plans.