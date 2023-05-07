The occupiers attacked the Mykolaiv region with Kh-22 missiles at night

At night from 00:18 to 00:37, the Russians attacked the Mykolaiv region with rockets.

This was announced by the head of regional administration Vitaliy Kim.

The enemy attacked Olshansk and Kostiantynivsk communities with five Kh-22 missiles fired from Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft. The building of an industrial enterprise was damaged, and there was also a hit in an open area.

Dry grass caught fire outside the enterprise, the fire was extinguished. There are no casualties.

In Mykolaiv, Pervomaiske, Voznesensky and Bashtanka districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly.