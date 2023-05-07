During the day, the Defense Forces shot down 18 drones and eliminated 660 occupiers

Last day, the Defense Forces continued to defend Bakhmut and Maryinka, and repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions. In total, the enemy has carried out about 50 attacks over the past day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a briefing on the morning of May 7.
Also, the Armed Forces eliminated 660 Russian occupiers, destroyed 10 armored fighting vehicles, 18 artillery systems and 18 drones.
Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched seven strikes on areas where the enemyʼs personnel and military equipment are concentrated, as well as a strike on the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile complex.
Missile troops and artillery hit the command post, three areas of concentration of enemy weapons and military equipment, as well as an artillery unit in a firing position.
- Russia launched a war against Ukraine in 2014, when it occupied Crimea and part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the northern, eastern and southern directions.
- In April 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall de-occupied part of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. Currently, fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine.
- Intense fighting in the Bakhmut region has been ongoing since July 2022. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the Russian Federation threw the most prepared units of regular troops and "Wagnerians" at the capture of Bakhmut, and most of the occupying artillery was concentrated in this direction.
- On February 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing to resume active deoccupation.