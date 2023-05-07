During the day, the Defense Forces shot down 18 drones and eliminated 660 occupiers

Last day, the Defense Forces continued to defend Bakhmut and Maryinka, and repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions. In total, the enemy has carried out about 50 attacks over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a briefing on the morning of May 7.

Also, the Armed Forces eliminated 660 Russian occupiers, destroyed 10 armored fighting vehicles, 18 artillery systems and 18 drones.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched seven strikes on areas where the enemyʼs personnel and military equipment are concentrated, as well as a strike on the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile complex.

Missile troops and artillery hit the command post, three areas of concentration of enemy weapons and military equipment, as well as an artillery unit in a firing position.