The 27th Antarctic expedition returned to Ukraine

The participants of the 27th Antarctic expedition returned to Kyiv. Polar explorers of the 28th expedition remained working at the "Akademik Vernadskyi" station.

This was reported by the National Antarctic Science Center.

In total, the trip home lasted almost a month. First, the team on the research vessel "Noosphere" left the station for South African Republic. The ship arrived at the port of Cape Town on April 29, and from there the polar explorers reached Kyiv by plane and land transport.

This was the first expedition to the Akademik Vernadsky station since the beginning of the full-scale war. In order to replace colleagues from the previous visit, the scientists had to leave literally a week after the start of the Russian invasion.

During the year, polar explorers conducted research and observations in three main areas: geophysics, biology and meteorology, and also ensured the operation of the station.

Together with the participants of the 27th expedition, the participants of the seasonal expedition who worked during the Antarctic summer returned to Ukraine. This is, in particular, a team of technical specialists who carried out work on the modernization of the station.