The bodies of a man and a woman were exhumed in Kharkiv region. The Russians killed them in September

In the village of Kurylivka, Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers exhumed the bodies of two people — a couple who were killed by Russians.

This was reported to the regional prosecutorʼs office.

According to the investigation, a 44-year-old man and his wife (43 years old) were at the entrance of their house in the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district, in mid-September last year, when Russian soldiers opened fire on the village. The couple died on the spot.

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Currently, the bodies have been sent for forensic examination. The law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).