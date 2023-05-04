Slovakia collects more than €1 million for a tank for the Defense Forces of Ukraine

In Slovakia, the public association "Gift to Ukraine" started collecting funds to buy a tank with ammunition for the Ukrainian military. They plan to collect €1.2 million.

Dennik N writes about this.

The organizers have already agreed with the company that will sell the T-72M1 tank — it is currently being modernized. As soon as the required amount is needed, the tank will be bought and handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Slovak Republic. This is expected to happen in September 2023.

The initiative belongs to the Mutsky family, owners of a Bratislava atelier for tailoring menʼs suits. They were supported by public figures, including actors Richard Stanke and Yevhen Libezniuk.

"It is time for Slovakia to make a big gesture to show that it is on the side of Ukraine. Send a signal that the majority of Slovaks want Ukraine to win," noted Nikolas Mutska on behalf of the family.

As of May 3, it was possible to collect almost €31 thousand.