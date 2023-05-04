Ukraineʼs international reserves grew to $35.9 billion — an eleven-year high

As of May 1, 2023, Ukraineʼs international reserves amounted to $35 943.2 million. This amount of reserves is a record for the last 11 years.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) informed about this on May 4.

In April, reserves increased by 13% due to inflows from international partners against the backdrop of the fact that the National Bank reduced sales of foreign currency.

So, last month, $5.9 billion went to the government. Of them: $2.7 billion — within the framework of the IMFʼs new expanded financing program; $1.7 billion — macro-financial aid from the EU; $1.3 billion — from the United States through the World Bank Trust Fund.

In addition, for the fourth month in a row, the amount of currency sold by the National Bank on the foreign exchange market has decreased. This dynamic during April was determined, in particular, by industry factors — a decrease in energy resource imports, an increase in the sale of foreign currency for sowing, and a certain intensification of the work of mining and metallurgical enterprises.