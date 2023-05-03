The European Union agreed on a scheme for the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine for one billion euros. Before this, the EU countries argued

The ambassadors of the European Union agreed on a scheme for the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, settling disputes over the terms of the contracts.

This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

The European Union allocates a billion euros to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine — the funds will go to the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles within the framework of the European Peace Fund. Details have not yet been disclosed.

The scheme for the joint purchase of ammunition is one of the directions of the European plan to transfer one million artillery shells and missiles during the year. It caused controversy within the EU. At that time, the ambassadors of the EU countries could not decide which companies would receive contracts — only local ones or also those that are not part of the bloc.