Ukraine climbed 27 positions in the press freedom rating over the course of a year

On World Press Freedom Day, representatives of RSF released a rating of media independence in 180 countries and territories of the world. Ukraine rose from 106th place to 79th in one year.

This is stated in the World Press Freedom Index 2023 (World Press Freedom Index), published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

In the rating, the first five places are followed by Norway, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, followed by the Netherlands, as well as Lithuania and Estonia.

Russia ranks 164th in the ranking, and Belarus ranks 157th. Poland ranked 57th, Moldova 28th, and Romania 53rd.

It is easiest for journalists to work in Europe, in particular in the countries of the European Union. But even there the situation is ambiguous. For example, Germany has recently recorded a record number of cases of violence against journalists and arrests of press representatives.

The worst press freedom situation is in North Korea (180th place), China (179th), Vietnam (178th), Iran (177th), Turkmenistan (176th) and Syria (175th).