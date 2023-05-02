The Territorial Defense Forces refuted the statement of the PMC “Wagner” about the death of commander Ihor Tansyura

The spokesman of the Territorial Defense Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Denys Zelinskyi, in a comment to Suspilne, denied the statement of the owner of the PMC "Wagner" Yevhen Pryhozhyn about the death of commander Ihor Tansyura near Bakhmut.

Pryhozhyn previously stated that in the Bakhmut area, his mercenaries destroyed an armored car in which "allegedly was" the commander of the Territorial Defence Forces Ihor Tansyura.

On the other hand, the spokesman Zelinsky said that "everyone is alive and well", and he did not comment on "sprinkling of enemy propaganda".