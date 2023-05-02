In Dnipro, two businessmen wanted to illegally transfer aviation components to Iran. The SBU exposed the scheme

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented an attempt to illegally export aircraft components subject to state export control.

Two entrepreneurs in Dnipro tried to smuggle two D-36 turbojet aircraft engines to Iran for sale for $400 000.

The "customers" planned to use high-tech equipment on AN-74 military transport aircraft.

To disguise, the attackers wanted to export aircraft engines from Ukraine under the guise of components for main gas pipelines. To do this, they entered inaccurate information into the goods and transport declarations.

The organizers of the scheme were two owners of a Dnipro company specializing in cargo transportation to the countries of the Middle East and Africa.

According to operational information, the engines, which the attackers tried to illegally take abroad, were stolen during the liquidation of one of the state-owned enterprises.

Within the scope of the case, criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Article 333 of the Criminal Code (violation of the procedure for international transfers of goods subject to state export control).