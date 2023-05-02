General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 191 000 Russian occupiers

Russian troops are advancing near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 41 enemy attacks. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of the fighting.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Air Force destroyed three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and hit Russian concentrations seven times. The Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone was also shot down.

Ukrainian missile and artillery troops hit the command post of the occupiers, six areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, two ammunition warehouses and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

Over the past day, the Russian army has lost approximately 460 soldiers, a tank, an armored fighting vehicle and nine artillery systems. In total, 191 420 Russians have already died in Ukraine.