Scholz promised Ukraine ammunition for Gepard self-propelled guns, but only in August

On May 1, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that starting in August, Ukraine can count on ammunition for Gepard self-propelled artillery installations from Germany.
DW writes about it.
He added that the production of these shells is being adjusted, but it will take some time.
The chancellor also emphasized that Ukraine cannot use the weapons supplied by Germany for shelling inside Russia.
- Germany transferred 34 Gepard self-propelled guns and six thousand ammunition to Ukraine and plans to transfer three more units with 300 thousand ammunition.
- On April 30, Germany confirmed the transfer of the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile complex to Ukraine. There are also ten trucks in the updated list of military aid.