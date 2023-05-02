News

Scholz promised Ukraine ammunition for Gepard self-propelled guns, but only in August

Anna Kholodnova
On May 1, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that starting in August, Ukraine can count on ammunition for Gepard self-propelled artillery installations from Germany.

DW writes about it.

He added that the production of these shells is being adjusted, but it will take some time.

The chancellor also emphasized that Ukraine cannot use the weapons supplied by Germany for shelling inside Russia.