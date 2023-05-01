The White House called the losses of Russians at Bakhmut — 100,000 dead and wounded in five months

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that over the past five months, the Russian army has lost 100,000 occupiers killed and wounded near Bakhmut, Ukrinform reports.

"Based on the intelligence and collected information, we estimate that the losses of the Russians amount to 100 thousand — this is only for the period from December and only during the fighting in Bakhmut," said Kirby.

According to him, more than 20 thousand Russians were killed, the rest were wounded. Most of the dead were "Wagnerians".

He did not comment on the losses of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, noting that only the Ukrainian leadership should announce them.