Priority — NPP and renewable energy: the government approved the Energy Strategy of Ukraine until 2050

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the new Energy Strategy of Ukraine. It foresees the main directions of development of the Ukrainian energy industry until 2050.
The press service of the Ministry of Energy writes about it.
They say that the strategy took into account the consequences of the war and shelling of the energy infrastructure, as well as the results of Ukraine joining the European energy system. Decentralization of electricity generation is also planned to improve its sustainability and reliability.
Strategic goals are planned to be achieved through the development of nuclear power plants, renewable energy sources, as well as the modernization of energy transmission and distribution systems.
In addition, Ukraine plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
- On March 5, President Zelenskyi said that Ukraine has already started preparing for the next heating season. Energy experts, government officials, the security and defense sector should strengthen the protection of energy facilities, restore the infrastructure that was destroyed by Russian strikes, and also give citizens more opportunities to generate electricity in private homes, for example, at the expense of solar panels.
- On October 10, 2022, Russia began attacking Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. In the period from October 2022 to February 2023, the Russians carried out 225 strikes on 112 objects of critical civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Damages to Ukraineʼs infrastructure exceed $10 billion — this applies to the energy, gas, and heat industries.