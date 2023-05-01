Priority — NPP and renewable energy: the government approved the Energy Strategy of Ukraine until 2050

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the new Energy Strategy of Ukraine. It foresees the main directions of development of the Ukrainian energy industry until 2050.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy writes about it.

They say that the strategy took into account the consequences of the war and shelling of the energy infrastructure, as well as the results of Ukraine joining the European energy system. Decentralization of electricity generation is also planned to improve its sustainability and reliability.

Strategic goals are planned to be achieved through the development of nuclear power plants, renewable energy sources, as well as the modernization of energy transmission and distribution systems.

In addition, Ukraine plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.