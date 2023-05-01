Payment of import duty and VAT on generators and Starlink is refundable

On May 1, tax benefits for the import of generators and Starlink ended, the State Customs Service reports.
From now on, VAT and import duty must be paid again for generators, inverters, batteries, Starlink, etc. The full list can be viewed here and here.
Taxes are also refunded for goods provided free of charge by the Energy Community for the restoration and repair of energy infrastructure.
- On December 29, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed laws on the abolition of customs duties and VAT on the import of generators and Starlink.