The Czech Republic will open a new consulate in Dnipro. This should increase Czech assistance in the reconstruction of the region

During a press conference in Kyiv, Czech President Petr Pavel announced that he would open a new Czech consulate in Dnipro. They plan to do this "in the near future".

According to him, one more consulate will allow to help more actively in the reconstruction of the region, because the Czech Republic was included after the Dnipropetrovsk region in the list of regions, the reconstruction of which is supported by the countries of the European Union.

Petr Pavel added that the Czech Republic has prepared projects for five areas of reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular health care, energy and housing and communal services.