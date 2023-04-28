Putin signed a law on life imprisonment for treason

Putin signed amendments to the Criminal Code, including life imprisonment for treason.

Punishments for crimes related to terrorism are also being strengthened. In particular, under the articles on terrorism and sabotage, the maximum punishment was increased to 20 years, and under the article on facilitating terrorist activities, the minimum punishment threshold for recruitment or involvement in terrorist crimes was increased to seven years.

In addition, after the adoption of this law, espionage, the transfer of information to foreigners that constitute a state secret, switching to the side of the enemy, or providing financial, logistical, consulting or other assistance to the state, whose activities, in the opinion of the Kremlin, are directed against Russia, can be condemned to life imprisonment.