Russia passed a law on life imprisonment for treason and terrorism

The State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a law introducing life imprisonment "for treason" or "an act of international terrorism."

This is reported by TASS.

In addition, the new law significantly strengthens responsibility for terrorist articles.

After the adoption of this law, espionage, providing information to foreigners that constitute a state secret, switching to the side of the enemy, or providing financial, logistical, consulting or other assistance to the state in activities that, in the opinion of the Kremlin, are directed against Russia, will be punishable by life imprisonment.

Previously, the article on treason in the Russian Federation provided for imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years.