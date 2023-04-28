The Ukrainian passport service “Dokument” started working in Spain

In the Spanish city of Valencia, the Ukrainian passport service "Dokument" started working in test mode.

This was reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Specialists will work in specially equipped white minibuses with service symbols.

There, Ukrainians will be able to issue passport documents in order to receive financial and humanitarian aid, study in local educational institutions and cross the borders of other countries without hindrance. The following services are currently available:

issuance of an ID card or foreign passport (in particular, instead of a lost or stolen one);

exchange of an ID card or passport (in connection with expiration, change of information, unfitness for use);

exchange of a 1994 model passport for an ID card (upon request or in case of unsuitability);

simultaneous issuance of a foreign passport and an ID card;

insurance.

Mobile complexes are located at Xàtiva, 46007 Valencia, Spain. They will work from Monday to Saturday, from 09:00 to 18:00.

For the time being, service in Valencia will be provided on a "live queue" basis. Later, they plan to introduce an entry to the electronic queue.