General Staff: 189 460 occupiers have already died in Russiaʼs war with Ukraine

Russian troops advance on Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka. The occupiers attacked these areas of the front more than 65 times over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled the attacks.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made seven strikes on the concentrations of the occupiers and their military equipment, and also hit the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian defenders shot down six enemy drones of various types last night.

On April 27, units of the missile and artillery forces hit two control points, an air defense system, an ammunition depot, and two artillery units.

The Russian army lost approximately 540 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles and 18 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 189 460 Russians have already died in Ukraine.