The number of victims of the rocket attack on Mykolaiv has increased to 23

As of 19:00 in Mykolaiv, as a result of a rocket attack, the number of victims has increased to 23. Among the injured are two children, and one person died.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolayiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim.

According to him, the debris of the rocket and the blast wave damaged:

82 private houses;

31 apartment buildings;

two administrative buildings;

school;

historical building;

museum and kindergarten.

Seven private houses were almost completely destroyed.

During the night, Russia fired four Caliber missiles at Mykolayiv from the Black Sea.