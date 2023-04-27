The Higher Anti-Corruption Court acquitted a member of parliament from “Servant of the People” Margarita Shol

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) acquitted a deputy from "Servant of the People" Margarita Shol from responsibility. The reason is that the statute of limitations has expired.

The HACC press service writes about it.

It was noted there that the criminal proceedings were brought to the court on January 17, 2023, and the declaration, through which the member of parliament received the charges, was submitted on March 29, 2021. The statute of limitations for false declaration, if the crime does not involve imprisonment, is two years and has already expired.

"The accused did not appear at the court sessions several times and indicated good reasons for such non-appearance. At the same time, the panel of judges has repeatedly passed resolutions imposing a monetary penalty on her for non-appearance or failure to inform in advance about the reasons for non-arrival," the court noted.

HACC does not mention the name of the peopleʼs deputy, but it is clear from the case file that it is about Margarita Shol.