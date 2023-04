Collaborator Oleksandr Mishchenko died in Melitopol. Before the occupation, he was the head of the Pryazovye police department, and then switched to the side of the Russians in the same position.

The mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov reported on this on April 27.

In the morning, an explosion rang out in Mishchenkoʼs entrance, the collaborator was hospitalized, he died in the hospital.