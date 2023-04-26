The cyber police detained a Ukrainian who sold the personal data of 300 million people. Russians were also among the buyers

The cyber police exposed a man who sold personal data of citizens of Ukraine and the European Union. The man sold information containing the personal data of more than 300 million people.

This was reported in the press service of the National Police.

The intruder was detained during the search, and he obstructed the work of law enforcement officers, in particular physically.

The perpetrator was a 36-year-old resident of Netishyn (Khmelnytskyi region). He was the administrator of closed channels in Telegram, where he sold personal data of citizens of Ukraine and the EU.

He had information on passport data, tax payer numbers, birth certificates, driverʼs licenses, and bank account data.

Depending on the amount of data, the person involved asked for them from $500 to $2 000. Among the buyers were citizens of the Russian Federation. The origin of these bases is currently being established.

In connection with the attack on the cyber police officer, a pre-trial investigation was opened under Part 2 of Art. 345 (threat or violence against a law enforcement officer). The sanction of the article provides for restriction of freedom for a term of up to five years or imprisonment for the same term.