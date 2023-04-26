Google Maps has updated satellite images — new mass burials are visible in Mariupol

Updated satellite images of Google Maps indicate the appearance of new mass graves in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the city mayorʼs adviser Petro Andryushchenko.

"Google has updated the maps of Mariupol in Google Maps. Now you can see the city after Russian shelling. The bombed-out Drama Theater even before the demolition of the rubble and with the inscription "Children". Mariupol in wounds before dismantling. Judging by the history of destruction, the satellite photos were taken on different dates after mid-March 2022," he suggested.

According to Andryushchenko, the city authorities studied new maps of Mariupol cemeteries and discovered new areas of mass burials.

"New sectors of mass graves were found at the Novotroitsky cemetery (Left Bank Cemetery). The sectors are visually larger in size than the mass graves in Vynohradne or Manhush. Going back to the history of the occupation, the Novotroitske cemetery was closed and under the control of the occupiers for a long enough time (approximately until mid-July)," noted the mayorʼs adviser.

At present, it is not known who exactly and in what period was buried in this cemetery.

The pictures also show the consequences of the Russian invasion of Kyiv region. The photos are dated April 2022. In the photos of the cities across the Irpin River and the Hostomel airport.