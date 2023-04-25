During the year, almost 100,000 men of draft age received permission to travel abroad, but not all of them took advantage of it

From the beginning of the full-scale war until the end of 2022, 96,442 men of draft age received permission to go abroad. However, 30,068 men did not take advantage of the permission granted.

This is stated in the preliminary report of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Council.

The commission notes that even with permission to leave, 3,178 men could not confirm the purpose of their departure. Therefore, they were not released from Ukraine. At the same time, the commission noted that many men did not return after their time abroad expired.

In total, this is 9,373 people, or 11.17% of the total number. Most of such cases are recorded with permits issued in Kharkiv, Ternopil and Volyn regions.

On March 7, the border guards said that during the war, they detained more than 11,000 violators who tried to leave beyond the checkpoints. Another 4,000 tried to leave with forged documents.