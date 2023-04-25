In Norway, the ex-commander of the PMC “Wagner” is on trial because of a fight in a bar. He partially admitted his guilt

A court in Norway began to consider the case of the former commander of the PMC "Wagner" Andriy Medvedev due to a fight in a bar. He is still waiting for a decision on receiving political asylum.

Reuters writes about it.

The incident happened on February 22. At the trial, Medvedev pleaded guilty to participating in a fight and carrying an air weapon. But he rejects the accusation of violence against the policeman.

Medvedev emphasized that he did not touch the policemen and did not harm them, but that he bought the weapon out of fear that he might be attacked.

The court is expected to make a decision by May 2. If he is found guilty of violence against a police officer, the Russian faces up to three years in prison. But the prosecutor is asking for a suspended sentence for all other crimes, and up to 18 days in prison for violence against law enforcement officers.