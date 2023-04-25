The government extended the quarantine due to the coronavirus until June 30. It operates throughout the territory of Ukraine

The government has extended the quarantine due to COVID-19 throughout Ukraine until June 30 this year.
The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the level of vaccination among Ukrainians is still insufficient for the formation of collective immunity. Currently, about a hundred people die every week due to the coronavirus in Ukraine.
The Ministry of Health expects an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 this spring. Its dynamics will depend on the variant of the virus that will circulate and the number of vaccinated.
- As of April 16, more than 35.3 million vaccinations have been carried out since the start of the vaccination campaign. 16 327 904 people received one dose, 15 477 258 received two doses. 3 171 471 people received the first booster, and 296 892 people received the second.
- In February 2023, a subspecies of the "Omicron" coronavirus strain called "Kraken" was recorded in several regions of Ukraine. The Ministry of Health says that it is transmitted faster, but there is no evidence that its course is more severe or leads to an increase in mortality.