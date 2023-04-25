The government extended the quarantine due to the coronavirus until June 30. It operates throughout the territory of Ukraine

The government has extended the quarantine due to COVID-19 throughout Ukraine until June 30 this year.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the level of vaccination among Ukrainians is still insufficient for the formation of collective immunity. Currently, about a hundred people die every week due to the coronavirus in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health expects an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 this spring. Its dynamics will depend on the variant of the virus that will circulate and the number of vaccinated.