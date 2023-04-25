NABU came with searches to the subdivisions of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is conducting investigations in Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

The Regional Military Administration press service writes about it.

The investigation is being conducted, as noted, in some structural subdivisions, and Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration is "cooperating with NABU" by providing documents and information.

The local edition "Zhytomyr.info" learned from its own sources that the case concerns tenders conducted by the Department of Regional Development of the Regional Military Administration. Since November 2019, it has been headed by Inna Khomenko.

In March 2023, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitalii Bunechko created a working group to analyze the financial discipline of the regional development department, which was related to road maintenance issues.