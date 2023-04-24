Kyrylo Budanov: The Russians are stockpiling missiles to counter Ukraineʼs counteroffensive

In an interview with RBC-Ukraine, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Kyrylo Budanov stated that the Russian army has been stockpiling long-range missiles for a month. With them, the occupiers will try to disrupt the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to Budanov, the Russians are planning to strike "groups of troops that will be formed."

"By the fall, if they donʼt waste any [of them], theyʼll have a certain number of missiles — less than what they went into these missile attacks with, but quite a lot. However, this will not happen, because they plan to use these missiles now," noted the head of the MDI.