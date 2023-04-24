Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi: The transition to a 12-year school education system is planned for 2027

The transition to a 12-year school education system is planned in the law for 2027. It should take place within the framework of the reform of the New Ukrainian School.

This was explained by the Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi on April 24.

For such a transition, it is necessary to have an approved state standard on a specialized high school — it is currently only being developed. Also, the transition will require considerable funds, which are currently not provided for in the budget, so such changes are not currently planned for 2024.

"Furthermore, in my opinion, we cannot talk about accelerating the transition to 12-year schooling as the main tool for overcoming educational losses. For this, more complex solutions are needed, which we are already searching for with the team," the minister explained.