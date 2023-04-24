Russian troops fired more than 400 shells in Kherson region over the past day. Two people died

The Russian army shelled the Kherson region 83 times over the past day. The occupiers fired 412 shells from heavy artillery, drones and aviation.
The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.
The Russians hit Kherson three times. In total, two people were killed and six others were injured as a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson region on April 23.
The Russian military targeted residential quarters and a school in the Bilozer settlement community.
- On April 23, the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Nataliia Humenyuk said on the air of the telethon that the occupiers intensified the shelling of the right bank of the Kherson region due to an "information leak" that the Defense Forces of Ukraine had taken positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.