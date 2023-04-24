General Staff: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 660 Russians and destroyed 62 units of enemy equipment over the past day

The Russian army is advancing in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about 60 enemy attacks. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers are defending themselves in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

Ukrainian aviation has struck Russian concentrations 14 times over the past day. The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down two enemy reconnaissance drones of the Merlin type and one Orlan-10, as well as eight Lancet kamikaze drones.

Units of rocket troops and artillery struck three stations of radio electronic warfare of the enemy.

The Russian army lost approximately 660 soldiers, eight tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles and 12 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 187 080 Russians have already died in Ukraine.