The Leopard 2 tanks handed over by Spain are already on their way to Ukraine. Transportation will take six days

The Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, reported that the six Leopard 2 tanks, which Madrid handed over for the Armed Forces, are already on their way to Ukraine.

She told reporters about this, reports CNN.

According to the minister, the tanks left the port city of Santander "along with 20 heavy vehicles."

"They will arrive in Ukraine in six days by transiting through another country," said Robles.

Last week, it said that four more Leopard tanks, in addition to these six, would be sent to Ukraine "as soon as possible" after repairs.

In Spain, 55 Ukrainian servicemen were trained to work on Leopard 2 main battle tanks.