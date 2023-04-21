The Court of Appeal left the head of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo under 24-hour house arrest

The Court of Appeal of Kyiv left Metropolitan of the UOC MP Pavlo Lebed under 24-hour house arrest.
This was reported by Hromadske from the courtroom.
The appeal was considered by a panel of judges chaired by judge Tetyana Rosyk. The court overturned the decision of the previous instance, but left Pavlo under 24-hour house arrest until May 30.
The metropolitan is also required to wear an electronic bracelet.
- On April 1, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court sent the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo from the UOC MP, under house arrest for 60 days. He will also wear an electronic bracelet.