Canada informed about a new C$39 million military aid package for Ukraine

At the eleventh meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the Defense Minister of Canada Anita Anand informed about a new aid package for Ukraine in the amount of 39 million Canadian dollars (28.82 million US dollars).

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Canada.

The new package includes, in particular, a contribution of C$34.6 million to the NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package Trust Fund for Ukraine. This money will be spent on:

3.3 million liters of fuel;

modular bridges;

the first contribution to the provision of NATO medical kits;

40 sniper rifles, ammunition and spare parts;

16 new L3 Harris radios for Leopard 2 tanks.

Anand noted that all eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which Canada handed over to Ukraine, were delivered to Poland. Canada also provided three instructors for training Ukrainian crews on Leopard tanks.

The Minister also reminded that Canada will transfer to the Defense Forces of Ukraine more than 21 000 small arms, including assault rifles, machine guns and more than 2.4 million small arms cartridges from Colt Canada worth C$59 million.