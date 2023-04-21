At night, Ukraine was attacked by ten drones — eight of them were shot down on the approach to Kyiv

On the night of April 21, the invaders attacked Ukraine with ten Iranian drones of the Shahed-136 type. Anti-aircraft defense shot down eight UAVs.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military administration of Kyiv noted that the capital was attacked for the first time during "25 days of silence". On the approach to the city, eight drones were detected — all of them were shot down.

It is also known that drones attacked the Poltava region, and there is destruction of civil infrastructure there.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin says that there was a fire at the site of the impact, but there were no casualties.

An air alert was declared in the region from 03:32 to 05:54.