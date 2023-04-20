The Kyiv City Council terminated the land lease agreement with the Russian Embassy

The Kyiv City Council terminated the contract with the Russian Embassy on the lease of land in the Solomyanskyi district.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko on April 20.

The Kyiv City Council also appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers to return the property of the former diplomatic mission to the ownership of the Ukrainian state.

The Russian Embassy in Kyiv is located on Povitroflotsky prospect. On February 23, 2014, during the Revolution of Dignity Mykhailo Zurabov who worked as the ambassador of the Russian Federation in Ukraine since 2009, was recalled to Moscow for consultations. Since then and until February 23, 2023, there was no Russian ambassador in Ukraine, only a temporary representative (since 2016 it was Oleksandr Lukashik) and consuls.