Ukraineʼs membership in the Alliance will be discussed at the NATO summit in Vilnius

Volodymyr Zelensky discussed four issues with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg — the Ramstein meeting scheduled for April 21 and further support of Ukraine with weapons, overcoming partnersʼ restraint in the transfer of long-range weapons and modern aircraft, the upcoming Vilnius NATO summit and security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to the Alliance.

Stoltenberg informed that at the July summit in Vilnius, NATO members will discuss Ukraineʼs membership and security guarantees.

"Ukraine should rightfully find a place in the Euro-Atlantic family. And Ukraineʼs rightful place in NATO. And we will help, with our support we will make it possible," Stoltenberg noted.

This is the first visit of the Secretary General to Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale war, which the Russian Federation started in February last year.