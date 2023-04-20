The Russians shelled Chernihiv region and Kherson region — two people were killed

Russian troops shelled Chernihiv and Kherson regions. Two people died.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and operational command "North".

According to Prokudin, the Russians shelled the village of Kizomys in Kherson region. One person died.

In Chernihiv region, the occupiers shelled the villages of Hremyachka and Halahanivka with mortars. In the latter, three people were injured. However, the woman received shrapnel wounds to the head and died in hospital.