The Russian army lost almost 700 soldiers and two tanks over the past day

The Ukrainian military has eliminated another 670 Russians over the past day. The total number of Russian casualties exceeded 184 000.

The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

The Russians also lost two tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, six artillery systems and one rocket salvo fire system.

In addition, the Ukrainian military shot down 10 Russian drones.

The General Staff said that over the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 55 Russian attacks. The main battles continue for the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka.