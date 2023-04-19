Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian positions on the border with Belarus

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the border area in the Volyn region, where the borders of Ukraine, Poland and Belarus converge.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

Zelensky was told that to protect the Ukrainian border, specialists increased the number of engineering barriers and fortifications and set up remote video surveillance systems.

The border guards demonstrated the amount of work they had done during the year to strengthen the border with Belarus within the Volyn region.

The president also inspected the observation post and the two-level trench system on the border. From the position of the observation post, it was demonstrated how round-the-clock surveillance of the border line is carried out with the help of remote video surveillance systems. The head of state was shown systems for detecting unmanned aerial vehicles.