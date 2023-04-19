Germany transferred the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine

The German government transferred the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile complex to Ukraine. Thus, the Ukrainian army already has two promised complexes out of four.

Suddeutsche Zeitung writes about it.

Ukraine received the first such complex in the fall of 2022. Germany also transfers missiles to this complex.

Usually, one complex includes three launchers of eight missiles each, as well as a command vehicle. The system can hit targets at a distance of up to 40 kilometers.